Cat upgrades 336 to 340

The new Cat 340 hydraulic excavator has a more powerful engine, wider track and more counterweight to increase productivity by 10% over the previous 2020 version, the 336.

“The 340 reaches a new level of performance,” says Brian Abbott, global product manager for large hydraulic excavators. “Our additions make the machine more productive and stable with larger work tools, giving contractors more flexibility to complete a wider range of projects.”

The new excavator’s reinforced structures add durability in harsh digging, truck loading, and hammer applications. Three engine modes match excavator power to the demands of the job while saving fuel. Power mode delivers maximum power to meet the most demanding tasks; Smart mode automatically matches engine and hydraulic power to digging conditions to lower fuel consumption; Eco mode reduces engine speed to a constant 1500 rpm to minimise fuel consumption.

Synchronized 1,000-hour oil and fuel filter service intervals reduce downtime. The extended intervals also eliminate labour cost for nine oil and fuel filter changes and parts cost for 27 oil and fuel filters over 10,000 machine operating hours compared to many other machines of this size, Caterpillar says.

High-ambient temperature capability of 52oC, cold-start capability at -18oC and the ability to work at up to 4500 metres (14,764 ft) above sea level make the 340 suitable for virtually any environment, the manufacturer says. Auto hydraulic warmup in cold temperatures gets the machine to work faster and prolongs the life of components. The air intake filter with pre-cleaner has high dust capacity, and a high-efficiency hydraulic fan offers optional automatic reverse to keep cores free from debris.

A touchscreen monitor and jog dial offer quick navigation through machine controls and provide easy access to the machine’s digital operator’s manual. Keyless pushbutton start is standard, and Bluetooth® key fob is available. An Operator ID passcode allows for engine starting, and Operator ID can quickly save and restore joystick button, response, and pattern preferences for individual operators.

Optional Cat Stick Steer makes travel and turning much easier. A host of standard technologies – Cat Payload on-board weighing, Grade Assist for maintaining grade, and 2D Grade with depth and slope indication – elevate operator efficiency and machine productivity. All Cat Grade systems are compatible with radios and base stations from leading technology suppliers. Operators can store up to four depth and slope offsets to quickly cut to grade without a grade checker. Auto Hammer Stop warns operators after 15 seconds of continuous firing and then shuts off the hammer after 30 seconds to prevent wear and tear. Auto Dig Boost and Auto Heavy Lift increase bucket penetration and lift capacity by 8%, and Lift Assist helps operators avoid tipping the machine.