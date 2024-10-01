Caterpillar launches more next generation loaders

The new Cat loader models boast increased lift height, tilt and lift breakout forces, and rated operating capacities over the previous D3 series.

Four new Cat skid steer loaders (SSLs) – the Cat 250, 260, 270, and 270 XE – mark the introduction of the next generation design to the SSL line. Meanwhile, the new Cat 275, 275 XE, 285 and 285 XE mark the expansion of the next generation design for the compact tracked loader (CTL) line, joining the 255 and 265 announced in late 2023. The largest CTLs ever produced by Caterpillar, the new Cat 285 and 285 XE compete in a new class size with greater lift height and lift and tilt breakout forces.

The next generation SSL and CTL models are described as a ground-up redesign.

The new SSL and CTL models carry on Caterpillar’s new machine nomenclature with the elimination of the series letter designation. All next generation Cat SSLs are now identified by an ending model number of 0, while all CTLs have a model number ending in 5. Simplifying nomenclature, the middle number represents machine size with a larger number designating a larger machine.

“We are excited to launch the next generation design for our skid steer loader line and expand the performance capabilities to more compact track loader models,” said Trevor Chase, senior product consultant and new product introduction lead for Caterpillar. “Their increased power, lift height, breakout forces, rated operating capacity (ROC) and multiple high-flow auxiliary hydraulic system options give customers a flexible, high-performance machine to get the job done.”

All next generation Cat SSL and CTL models feature a redesigned engine compartment that places the engine and cooling package lower into the frame for improved stability, "giving the operator confidence in handling heavy loads throughout all aspects of the work cycles", the manufacturer says.

The four new CTL models are powered by the Cat C3.6TA engine, while the 250 and 260 SSLs are powered by the Cat C2.8T and the 270 and 270 XE by the Cat 3.6TA. These new engines maintain horsepower across a wider RPM range compared to the previous engines powering the D3 series and boast significant torque increases – 13% for the 250 and 260, 35% for the 270, and 50% for the 275 and 285 – for improved working performance.

The Cat 250 features a lift height of 3150 mm, 76.2 mm more than the 242D3, a 36% increase in tilt and 26% increase in lift breakout forces, and 21% increase in ROC.

Offering a maximum lift height of 3353 mm, the 260 has 193 mm more lift height than the 262D3 and 27% increase in tilt and 24% increase in lift breakout forces, and a 17% increase in ROC.

With 162 mm more lift height than the 272D3, the 270 and 270 XE deliver a maximum lift height of 3391 mm plus 11% and 5% increases in tilt and lift breakout forces, respectively.

The 275 and 275 XE CTLs have a lift height of 3415 mm, 203.2 mm higher than the 299D3, plus a 37% increase in tilt breakout force and 19% increase in ROC.

Expanding the Cat SSL and CTL line into the biggest size class, the 285 and the 285 XE deliver a lift height of 3708 mm and tilt breakout force of 6,314 kg. The 285 has an ROC of 2,141 kg with counterweight while the 285 XE has an ROC of 2,185 kg with counterweight.

Their new closed-centre auxiliary hydraulic system allows these machines to operate all Cat smart attachments with the standard hydraulics provided. Standard hydraulic system pressure increases 5% to 3,500 psi (24130 kPa) in the next generation models. Cat 250, 260, 270 and 275 machines equipped with standard hydraulic flow are shipped from the factory outfitted as “High Flow ready.” High Flow functionality is activated via a new software enabled attachment, permitting on-machine or remote activation of increased hydraulic flow to 30 gal/min (113 l/min) for the 250, 260, and 270 models and 34 gal/min (129 l/min) for the 275 at standard hydraulic system pressure.

Also available, the High Flow XPS factory option increases auxiliary hydraulic system pressure to 4,061 psi (28000 kPa) for the 250, 260, 270, 275 and 285 next generation models. Along with this, hydraulic flow is increased to 30 gal/min (113 l/min) on the 250, while flow increases to 34 gal/min (129 l/min) for the 260, 270, 275 and 285 models. Equipping the 250 with the High Flow XPS option gives customers auxiliary hydraulic performance not available before in a mid-size chassis SSL. Equipped for maximum hydraulic capability, the High Flow option for 270 XE, 275 XE and 285 XE loaders increases auxiliary hydraulic system pressure to 4,496 psi (31000 kPa) and hydraulic flow to 40 gal/min (150 l/min).

All of the next generation Cat SSLs and CTLs have a larger cab design with 22% more overall volume and 26% additional foot space.