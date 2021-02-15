Catplant's customised wrapping

The machine is decorated with images from the company’s past – custom wrapped with a collage of pictures.

Family-run Catplant Quarry, owned by Ronnie Harrod, has been working with Caterpillar dealer Finning ever since in started out in 1981, 40 years ago.

It now has more than 30 Cat machines in its fleet; from compactors and 90-tonne excavators through to several mini-diggers.

When the chance came up to purchase an ex-rental D9T that Finning had rebuilt, Ronnie Harrod jumped at the opportunity. The D9T is built to be rebuilt, Finning says, making it not unusual for them to log more than 100,000 hours.

Alongside the D9T, Catplant has also bought a new D6 XE Dozer (pictured below, with the D9T) to put to work creating new batters for the landfill in the quarry.

“This will be the second time that we’ve had a machine customised, with our first being done to mark the passing of the founder of Catplant,” said Ronnie Harrod. “Commemorative machines are special to us, and we’re always keen to use high-performance technology, so the new customised D9T is an excellent way to thank our team, who have gone above and beyond this year to adapt and get the work done in the middle of a global pandemic.

“Both the D9T and the D6 XE will be great additions to the fleet due to their long-term value and durability, and we look forward to seeing how these machines fit in and strengthen the backbone of our already successful operations,” he added.

Ben Jarzyna, product support account manager at Finning, said: “Ronnie and the team at Catplant have been valued customers of Finning from day one of the company’s operations. The company has changed over the years, but quickly adopting technology has kept it at the forefront of the industry. Wrapping the technology that’s helped the team to be so successful is a perfect way to celebrate the 40th anniversary.”