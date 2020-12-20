Christmas gift idea: JCB Scrapbook

From the first trailer, produced from post-war scrap metal in 1945 to the latest electric mini-digger, the story of JCB is told through a collection of images from the company’s own archives.

JCB Scrapbook - Celebrating 75 years of engineering innovation, has been published by Porter Press International.

It runs to 144 pages but with more than 400 photographs (some published here for the first time ever, we are told) it is not overly wordy.

The author, Martin Port has worked as a graphic designer, writer and photographer since graduating from art college in 1993. He was the art editor and contributing journalist to Classic & Sports Car magazine for 16 years.

JCB chairman Lord Bamford said: “This book, I hope, will act as a celebration of the past 75 years: the innovations, the engineering excellence, and the achievements of all those who have made up the wider JCB family from its inception in 1945.

“I hope, too, that it will serve as inspiration for the next generation – those talented young people currently rising through the colleges and universities, including our very own JCB Academy.”

JCB Scrapbook - Celebrating 75 years of engineering innovation is available in softback, priced £20, from www.jcbshop.com or porterpress.co.uk