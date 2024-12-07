Diggerland stunt driver faces TV challenge

Tune in to ITV at 8.15pm on Saturday 7th December 2024 (or catch up on the ITVX streaming service later) to see a Diggerland stunt driver face what we are told is a daring, nail-biting challenge on the retro gameshow You Bet!

Precisely what that challenge is, were are not being told ahead of time. What we do know is that it is “designed to push both man and machine to the limits” and that the machine is a JCB 3CX backhoe loader., like the one above.

The intricate manoeuvre has been in the works for months, with extensive rehearsals to ensure its success, we are told. The team at Diggerland is aiming for perfection as the stunt driver competes to win the £10,000 prize money.

Diggerland chairman Hugh Edeleanu, who personally devised and planned the stunt, shared his excitement: "We’re incredibly proud to showcase what can be achieved with a construction machine like the JCB 3CX. This is a stunt like no othe, and it highlights the skill of our driver and the remarkable capabilities of our equipment. However, we must stress that this is not something anyone should attempt at home!”