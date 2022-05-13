Doosan adds Dutch made loaders to its line up

Spanning sizes 3.5 to 5 tonnes, the new models are badged by Doosan as the DL60-7, DL65-7, DL80-7, DL85-7 and DL80TL-7. Target markets include construction, agriculture, earthmoving, waste/recycling, landscaping and materials handling.

As we reported back in January, the two companies have signed a licensing deal that sees selected compact wheel loader models manufactured by Tobroco-Giant in the Netherlands are being sold under the Doosan name, in Doosan orange, through the Korean company’s European dealer network.

The DL60-7 and DL65-7 are driven by a Stage V engine providing 48.5 kW (66 HP) of power at 1600 RPM. The Stage V engine in the DL80-7, DL85-7 and DL80TL-7 provides 55 kW (75 HP) of power at 1500 RPM. The aftertreatment system is composed of an oxidation catalyst and long-life diesel particulate filter to reduce emissions without requiring selective catalytic reduction (SCR).

They have electronic driving control for comfort, precision and added thrust, and various travel modes are available. The top speed in the DL60-7 and DL65-7 is 30 km/h, while the DL80-7, DL85-7 and DL80TL-7 have a travel speed of 35 km/h.

The hydrostatic transmission delivers smooth, shock-free operation in all situations, the literature says. The brake pedal provides an inching function. With no pressure on the brake pedal, full power is available for the drive system. Light pressure on the brake pedal reduces travel speed, with more engine power for the working hydraulics. When full pressure is applied to the brake pedal, the machine stands still and full engine power is available for the working hydraulics. This is designed to save fuel and give faster hydraulic movement.

An optional hand-throttle system can be used to set a minimum engine RPM. This function provides constant hydraulic power (AUX line) to be used by the connected hydraulic attachment (hydraulic motor).

As well as the hydrostatic 4-wheel drive and Rexroth automotive control (Rexroth), these loaders have a 100% differential lock on both axles.

Three versions of the cab are available to meet different users’ needs with ROPS/FOPS certification. All the models are equipped with a safety roof as standard. For higher comfort, a safety roof deluxe or a fully enclosed cab are available.

The articulated pendulum joint is a feature of the Tobroco-Giant design, giving a small turning radius for operating in tight spaces. The system ensures that all four wheels remain on the ground, even when working on uneven terrain, to ensure traction.

These Doosan compact wheeled loaders are equipped with three types of kinematics to suit preferences:

Z-bar arm to ensure high breakout force and excellent loading heights (DL60-7 and DL80-7).

Pull-bar arm for a lower front frame and higher lifting capacities (DL65-7 and DL85-7).

Telescopic arm to provide maximum lifting height and reach (DL80TL-7).

All are equipped with a hydraulic quick coupler as standard and have the usual range of attachments available, including several types of buckets and forks as well as push brooms, clamps, snow blades and levelling frames.