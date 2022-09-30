Doosan demolition excavator brings down Italian factory

A Doosan DX530DM demolition excavator was recently used in a top down demolition of part of an historic manufacturing plant in Lissone in Monza in Italy. The site is owned by Brugola OEB Industriale Spa, a manufacturer of automotive components.

OEB, founded in 1926 by Egidio Brugola, the inventor of the Allen screw, is redeveloping its historic home in the centre of Lissone, demolishing an old production hall to make way for new headquarters for the company, as well as a new pedestrian square, dedicated to the founder.

The contract for the demolition was awarded to Seli Manutenzioni Generali Srl of Monza, which deployed its DX530DM. This is the largest demolition excavator produced by Doosan, with a 29-metre boom.

Doosan demolition excavators allow for the demolition arm to be swapped for an excavation arm to maximise functionality. They also have a cab that tilts by up to 30° and extendable undercarriage for extra stability.

The DX530DM equipped with a long arm and demolition grapple, carried out the entire top-down demolition of two industrial buildings consisting of a 20-metre-high tower section and two single-storey buildings.

The demolition excavator was supported by a Doosan DX235LCR-7 excavator which, in alternating phases, dealt with the crushing and removal of steel from the demolition waste, as well as the subsequent loading of materials onto trucks for recycling.