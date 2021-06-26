Doosan DX225LC-7 crawler excavator

The new DX225LC-7 is a 23-tonne crawler model powered by the Doosan DL06V diesel engine, combining DOC/DPF+SCR after-treatment technology, and providing 129 kW (174 HP) at 1800 RPM.Doosan says it is maintenance-free up to 8,000 operating hours.

This is the first machine of this size with Doosan’s D-Ecopower virtual bleed off (VBO) technology to smooth the controls. Doosan says that this increases productivity and reduces fuel consumption by around 7% in the S mode and +6% in the P+ mode compared to the previous generation machine.

These are two in a range of four power modes now available on the DX225LC-7, designed to simplify operation compared to the more complex choice of eight power modes and SPC combinations in the previous generation machine. The operator is now able to set the power mode (P+, P, S or E) in both one-way and two-way working modes.

The DX225LC-7 has 4.9 tonne standard counterweight to make it particularly suited for working with heavier attachments such as tiltrotators. This also contributes to higher lifting and digging capacities than the previous generation model.

The DX225LC-7 also has, as standard, a new lifting eye that forms part of the casting for the push link for the bucket attachment at the end of the arm. The new lifting eye has a maximum capacity of five tonnes and has a special bush insert to prevent deformation of the lifting hole.

Complementing the increased stability provided by the new counterweight, the DX225LC-7 has a new smart hydraulic system that Doosan says gives an improvement of around 30% in attachment work compared to its previous excavators. The new system applies a smart hydraulic logic for optimal distribution of the hydraulic flow rate when both the arm and attachment are working simultaneously, with a new priority valve and an additional hydraulic line maintaining continuous hydraulic flow to the attachment.

The control panel offers a Tiltrotator Mode to maximise the accuracy of tiltrotator work by eliminating back pressure. It is two-way flow mode, but it is managed by the EPOS like a one way flow mode, with direct return to the tank in each direction, to avoid back pressure and increase flow and controllability.

Another standard new feature is the Fine Swing function to minimise the shake and swing of lifted loads. When Fine Swing activates, the overrun disappears, Dosan says, allowing the arm to reach maximum swing speed smoothly, and to stop smoothly, by removing the shock from the turn reversal.

Key new features in and around the cab include an 8-inch touch-screen control panel, DAB audio (handsfree and Bluetooth) and a keyless start system.

Nine LED work lights are standard while four more LED lamps can be fitted as an option.

Other optional extras are AVM (Around View Monitor with 360° cameras) and ultrasonic sonic detection of obstacles.

Doosan D-Ecopower

The D-Ecopower technology uses an electronic pressure-controlled pump within a closed centre hydraulic system to accomplish increases of up to 26% in productivity and the 7% fuel consumption improvements, depending on the mode selected, Doosan claims. A closed centred main control valve minimises pressure loss, while the electric pressure-controlled pump manages and optimises engine power more effectively.

The acceleration and deceleration of the excavator workgroup functions are smoother, allowing operators to perform repetitive swinging and digging motions with less jerking movements.

Brief specifications for the Doosan DX225LC-7 excavator