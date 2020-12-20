Doosan machines in Cornish quarry

Carnsew Quarry is the largest inland quarry in Cornwall and is situated in the area between Redruth, Falmouth and Truro. One of two quarries in Cornwall owned by Colas, it produces coarse-grained silver-grey granite, meeting demands in different sectors of the construction industry. It also has a mobile crushing plant on site.

The mobile machinery supplied by Duo is all Doosan – two DA40-5 articulated dump trucks (ADTs), DL450-5 and DL550-5 wheeled loaders, and a pair of DX380LC-5 crawler excavators.

The ADTs haul material between the primary and secondary crushing operations. The loaders stockpile products and load the ADTs and road trucks delivering to sites around the area. The excavators load the secondary crusher and assist with breaking.

All the Doosan equipment supplied by Duos comes standard with DoosanCONNECT telematics enabling Duo to report directly to Colas on a monthly basis, sharing information on fuel efficiencies, fuel levels, fault codes, warnings and, for the ADTs, the load counts.

All of this information helps Colas to calculate costs per tonne, to plan, and to maximise the profitability at Carnsew Quarry.