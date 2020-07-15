Doosan’s biggest excavator to date

The first unit in Europe has already been shipped to a customer in Finland.

Multi-stage filters and features such as track guards and cylinder guards for the boom and arm, the auto grease system and greased and sealed track links are designed to ensure reliability and a long service life, Doosan says.

The DX800LC-7 excavator is powered by the new Stage V version of the Perkins 2506J diesel engine, providing a power output of 403 kW (548 HP), more than any other machine in this class, Doosan says. The engine meets Stage V emission regulations by using exhaust gas recirculation, selective catalyst reduction, diesel oxidation catalyst and diesel particulate filter (DPF) after-treatment technologies. The DPF self-regenerates every 25 hours without affecting performance. The status of the DPF is display on the gauge panel in the cab.

A virtual bleed-off (VBO) hydraulic system (which Doosan calls D-ECOPOWER+) provides a hydraulic flow of 1008 litres/min and a system pressure of 343 bar.