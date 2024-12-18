Fairfax factory visit for 750th dumper

Selby-based Fairfax Plant Hire bought its first Thwaites site dumper back in 1990, 34 years ago. This month sees it take delivery of its 750th machine from the British manufacturer.

To mark the occasion, Thwaites extended an invitation to tour the factory.

Fairfax Plant Hire director Mark Love said: “Thwaites manufacture the best dumper on the market. Their brand values of safety and quality are both aligned with our own. Our customers ask for Thwaites machines by name, knowing they will be getting a quality machine that will not let them down and get the job done.”

BTE Plant Sale managing director Rebecca Bryson joined the Fairfax team for the visit. “This really is a special occasion as we mark the sale of the 750th Thwaites dumper to Fairfax Plant Hire,” she said. “It remains my and my team’s pleasure to have developed over the past few decades a relationship that is built on trust, understanding and communication. I would like to thank Mark and the Fairfax team for their continued loyalty and support.”

Thwaites distributor manager Will Redman said: “We were so grateful that the Fairfax team and Rebecca were able to accept our invite to the Thwaites factory. Whilst I have not been involved in all the machines sold, I am proud to have been involved in the 750th. I look forward to seeing the special edition on site.

Picture above form left to right are Thwaites distributor manager Will Redman, BTE managing director Rebecca Bryson, Fairax managing director Mark Love and Thwaites general sales manager Andy Sabin.