Finning calls out for apprentices

Finning reports that it is looking for almost double the number of apprentices it takes on this year.

It is offering up to 44 new apprentice engineer roles with placements available across the company’s 11 branches – up from 26 last year.

Last year’s graduates achieved a 100% pass rate, with 91% of the intake taking permanent roles at the company, which is significantly higher than the national average for apprentices of 53%.

Finning apprentices will undertake a four-year programme at a purpose-built academy at the company’s Cannock headquarters.

Finning says that it aims to attract applicants from all walks of life and of all ages. The only prerequisites are enthusiasm and a passion for engineering.

As well as having the chance to learn all the skills needed to repair or rebuild Caterpillar engines and machinery, Finning apprentices have the opportunity to experience working in all areas of the business.

On successful completion of the scheme, apprentices will be offered a permanent position within Finning, along with further opportunities to progress their career.

Craig Smallman, apprenticeships quality manager at Finning and a former apprentice himself, is keen to raise awareness that the apprenticeship scheme is open to all applicants, including people looking for a career change, or to return to work, as well as school leavers.

He said: “The Finning apprenticeship programme is a fantastic way to get into engineering and, in particular, opens the door for people who are interested in this as a career but do not have maths and physics qualifications.

“There is no pre-requisite for skills, we will teach apprentices all that they need to know – all that we ask for is a willingness to learn, and for them to be passionate and motivated about the work they do. It’s a great fit if you are interested in engineering and learning.”

Applications are open until 29th of February 2024 for the September 2024 intake. See www.finning.com/en_GB/company/careers/our-people/apprenticeship for details.