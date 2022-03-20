Goldhofer’s flexible low-loader

Erdmännchen Erd- und Tiefbau GmbH of Ebsdorfergrund, in Hesse, wanted a new vehicle to transport not just excavators, dumper trucks and other machinery but also materials like concrete pipes, foundations and bulk.

It turned to Goldhofer, which, with the help of Michael Barfuss of the VS Verkehrssicherheitsteam Barfuss, came up with a new concept for fast, flexible and safe transportation operations.

“We did a lot of research before we found the right vehicle concept for our fleet,” says Erdmännchen proprietor Stefan Grau. “Goldhofer has configured a vehicle for us which really leaves nothing to be desired and which we can use to transport almost all our construction plant and equipment within a 16.5-metre total rig length.”

“A real all-rounder,” he adds.

The self-tracking STZ-L 4 A RM semi low-loader with Scania V 8 tractor unit is designed to handle construction plant and material up to a payload of 41 tonnes. For transportation of vehicles with big tyres and different wheelbases, the vehicle has lowered outer sections in addition to the wheel recesses on the main loading deck.

Aluminium drive-on covers and side extensions are an integral part of the loading concept. With a low loading height of only 845 mm at the deck, even large construction machines have plenty of headroom.

The STZ-L 4 A RM comes with full-length rubber flooring on the loading deck and a practical load securing package. The loading deck is extendable by almost three metres to provide extra length for long loads and machines. The two-piece rear-mounted hydraulic ramps with hydraulic width adjustment also provide an appropriately low ramp angle for vehicles with low ground clearance. The ramps lock automatically for travel and do not need to be additionally secured.

Another safety feature is the radio remote control system that allows all electrical and hydraulic controls to be operated from outside the danger zone. Mirko Viel, a driver with many years of service with Erdmännchen, says he would not want to be without it.

The livery is rather striking too.