Hitachi excavator adapted for demolition work

The ZX400MC-7, with Zaxis-7 technology and Stage V-compliant engine, is one of three new special application machines developed with German company KTEG (Kiesel Technologie Entwicklung GmbH), part of the European Application Centre joint venture with Hitachi Construction Machinery, in Japan.

It is designed and built to meet the requirements of demolition projects. It is supplied with up to four front attachments, including a monoboom, two-piece boom, and high-reach demolition front of 21 or 24 metres – one machine capable of several tasks.

The ZX400MC-7 is equipped with a full hydraulic control system, suitable for use with all hydraulic attachments. Both the boom and attachment can be changed without leaving the cab by means of the Boom Quick Connect and Tool Quick Connect technology.

As well as being able to switch booms, the triple boom cylinder (as shown in the photograph above), extendable undercarriage (below) for 360-degree working, and longer track frame also enhance the versatility of this machine, Hitachi says.

The cab is reinforced to FOPS level 2 with front window protection, plus P5A glass to protect the operator from falling debris.

The cab also tilts – up to 30 degrees – and a camera system provides the operator with multiple views, including of the attachment, side and rear of the machine, and a 270-degree view of the surrounding environment.

The upper structure has side protection and a reinforced underside for additional robustness. The machine also has bucket cylinder protection and reinforced travel drive covers for added protection.

“There is a large demand for 40-tonne-class tool carriers in Europe, so we are delighted to introduce this new model to the European market,” says Burkhard Janssen, product manager special applications and new technologies at Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe). “The ZX400MC-7 will save our customers time and money, reducing the number of machines they need to send to a demolition site, and it will improve performance and safety for operators.”

Visitors to the Bauma trade fair in Munich next month (24th-30th October 2022) will be able to see the machine for themselves on the Hitachi stand.