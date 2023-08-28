Hitachi introduces new forestry excavator

With compact dimensions and added protection, it is designed for applications such as logging and log felling as well as digging and loading. It is assembled at the Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe) factory in Amsterdam.

A strengthened undercarriage gives it enhanced durability, stability and safety for challenging working conditions, Hitachi says. It has higher ground clearance (560 mm) than standard models to cope with uneven terrain and a short rear swing radius of 1490 mm to get between the trees.

It also has a reinforced arm with piping for breaker or crusher, quick-coupler, as well as assist piping. A front blade is also available.

New cab features include a 16% reduction in vibration from the previous generation as well as synchronised motion of the seat and console and adjustable console height.

A fixed laminated front window and OPG level 2 front guard offer protection to the operator while additional lights on the cab roof provide greater visibility in low-light conditions.

The quality of the engine and hydraulic oil is continuously monitored. Two sensors detect if the oil quality has deteriorated and data is transmitted to Global e-Service, the Hitachi telematics system.

Burkhard Janssen, product manager special applications and new technologies at Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe), says: “Its exceptional reliability, efficiency and productivity provide owners with opportunities to increase profits and reduce costs. And its industry-leading cab with first-class comfort and safety features will enable operators to feel at ease and in complete control.”