Hitachi tops out wheeled excavator range

The Japanese manufacturer says that the ZX220W-7 achieves higher levels of productivity with better fuel consumption than previous models, thanks to its HIOS III hydraulic system. The new ECO gauge, displayed on the LCD monitor, also helps operators control fuel efficiency.

This machine can be used with a range of Hitachi attachments, including tilt rotators, buckets, breakers and grabs. An optional trailer support package is offered to transport them.

There is a new layout for the console and switches, which Hitachi says makes operations more ergonomic. Features include cruise control, automatic transmission and an optional ride control system that suppresses vibrations from the front attachment. Added functionality to the screen and joysticks, and the auto working brake, have also been incorporated.

Visibility is boosted by a 270-degree bird’s-eye view with the Aerial Angle camera system. Operators can choose from six image options on the monitor to view the immediate environment. Their vision through the cab’s front window is also improved by the slimmer steering column (with wider adjustment angle) and smaller steering wheel.

Hitachi is also selling this machine on its durability. The single-piece undercarriage benefits from greater oscillation; the outrigger hydraulics have ben improved; and fenders protect the upper structure from dirt. For greater lifting capacity and stability, a range of counterweights are offered. And there is a choice of standard 2,550mm axle width or wide 2,750mm.

“We’ve had a hugely positive response from customers to the new range so far, and we hope the ZX220W-7 will be equally well received,” says Hitachi Construction Machinery (Europe) NV excavator product manager Wilbert Blom.

“It offers outstanding versatility for a wide range of applications when used with Hitachi attachments, and delivers an exceptional performance – allowing our customers to create their vision.”