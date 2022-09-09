Hyundai adds compact wheeled excavator

Following the launch of the larger HW170A CR, the HW150A CR promises to become the flagship of the A-Series wheeled excavator range, according to Hyundai.

Sitting in the 15-17 tonne segment, it is designed to satisfy the growing demand for a more utility- and service-oriented wheeled machine. The 1800mm swing radius allows the machine to work within confined job sites.

The HW150A CR joins the established HW140A, HW160A and the compact radius HW170A CR in the Hyundai line-up. (The larger HW210A sits in a class above.)

The HW150A CR uses the same Cummins B4.5 diesel engine as the HW140A, HW160A and the HW170A CR, with an output of 129kW (173hp) at 2,200rpm.

This 4.5-litre engine uses a wastegate turbocharger and a proven Flex Module after-treatment system. This two-can exhaust system brings together a diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), diesel particulate filter (DPF) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) to meet EU Stage V emissions regulations. There is no requirement for exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) and the engine has no requirement for manual DPF regeneration. A reversible cooling fan is available for dusty working environments.

The engine drives a Bosch Rexoth load sensing hydraulic system and a fully hydrostatic, four-wheel drive powertrain. The load sensing system allows load independent flow control, which makes it easier for the operator to work boom, dipper arm, bucket and slew function simultaneously. This improves controllability and boosts productivity, while reducing fuel use and cutting emissions, Hyundai says.

As with the other models in the A-Series range, the upperstructure has been repositioned on the lower chassis, contributing to a reduced tailswing while increasing stability during travel. It also improves lifting and digging capabilities. A new swing bearing design offers improved stability and durability, while lighter mud guards cover the whole wheel, turning with the wheel when steering. Safety valves are available on the ram lock cylinders on the front, steering axle.

The HW150A CR has an automatic digging brake that locks the front axle oscillation and the service brake, allowing the operator to start work as soon as the machine stops travelling.

There is a revised front attachment design, with the dipper arm hydraulic cylinder reversed to provide increased protection of the ram. The machine can be delivered with a choice of monoboom or two-piece design, to suit the customer. The boom and arm cylinders have safety valves as standard.

The A-Series cabs have Hyundai’s 8-inchtouchscreen display, for access to all machine functions and controls settings. There is also a Jog Dial Module and function switches, to navigate menus within the touchscreen.

Hyundai’s Advanced Around View Monitoring (AAVM) system uses cameras to provide the operator with a 360° view of the machine on the in-cab monitor. The system includes Intelligent Moving Object Detection (IMOD) alerting the operator to the presence of other workers or objects within a five-metre range.

The steering column has three-way adjustment to satisfy operators of all shapes and sizes. Proportional joystick controls are standard and joystick steering with directional control can also be specified as an option. All working functions are at the operator’s fingertips, with ram-lock switches and directional control integrated into the lever head. Cruise control and an optional ride control function are available for smoother travel, with less operator effort required.

There is a revised pedal layout, while forward, neutral and reverse can now be accessed through a switch on the servo lever, rather than through an additional pedal, giving more space on the cab floor.

Auxiliary attachment hydraulic flows and pressures can be stored in a memory that can be accessed through the on-board machine display. This allows the operator to switch between attachments, reducing downtime.

“The all new HW150A CR is born from the requirements of urban job sites. Its rear short radius allows for top manoeuvrability as well as for operator convenience and safety,” says Peter Sebold, product manager at Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe.

“We made the choice of using components and systems from reputable suppliers, which already pays off in terms of performance and durability. The powerful engine, in combination with load sensing hydraulics, gives the machine smooth controllability, along with high performance, as well as an enhanced versatility. A wheeled excavator just the way you want it. No frills, easy to handle and thoroughly robust.”