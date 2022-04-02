Hyundai introduces new mid-size excavator models

The new 16- and 18-tonne Hyundais (pictured above) are powered by the Cummins B4.5 diesel engine, delivering a 13% increase in power and 27% more torque than previous models.

Features include a new Lifting Mode, which improves fine hydraulic control, using engine rpm reduction, power boost action and pump flow control, the manufacturer says.

Hyundai’s Electric Pump Independent Control (EPIC) system has been adopted to exploit the additional power offered by the B4.5 engine. Both excavators benefit from a 115kW (155hp) gross power output, with 712Nm peak torque available at 1,200rpm. Twin variable displacement hydraulic pumps deliver 160 lpm of flow.

As well as the new Lifting Mode, the machines are also offered with an optional Fine Swing Control, smoothing the movement of the boom at the start and stop of the swing movement. An Auto Safety Lock comes as standard, preventing unintended operation of the hydraulic functions.

The operator can set boom-lift speed compared to swing speed, by activating and deactivating the boom priority function. Dipper arm speed can also be fine-tuned, by activating and deactivating the arm regeneration function. It is now possible to save machine settings through the new Key On Init work mode, to apply the settings on engine start-up. The machine owner can also restrict operator access to some functions within the menu if required.

The HX160A L has an operating weight of 17,455-19,050kg, while the HX180A L weighs in at 18,140-19,985kg. Both models can be supplied with a range of track pads, from 500mm to 700mm, while the HX180A L can also be equipped with a low ground pressure 800mm wide pad. Customers can choose to equip either model with a full width dozer blade.

The standard monoboom length is 5,100mm and there are three dipper arms offered, at 2,200mm, 2,600mm and 3,100mm in length. These provide maximum digging reaches of up to 9,450mm and a maximum digging depth of 6,530mm.

Alternatively, customers can choose a factory two-piece boom, offering a boom length of 5,100mm with arm lengths of 2,200mm and 2,600mm. Maximum digging reach with the two-piece boom is 9,110mm, while maximum digging depth is 5,690mm.

Other options include Hyundai’s Advanced Around View Monitoring (AAVM) camera system and a mirror view camera to cover blind spots to the right of the machine.

A revised cooling package layout on the A series means that engine oil and oil filter change intervals have been extended from 500 hours to 800 hours, while the fuel filter and pre-filter intervals are now double, at 1,000 hours.