Hyundai's new ducks

The four machines, with operating weights of 14 to 23 tonnes, have Stage V compliant Cummins diesel engines with a combined after-treatment system and no requirement for exhaust gas recirculation (EGR).

Features include adjustable steering column, optional joystick steering and Ride Control.

The revised line-up starts with the HW140A, weighing in at 14,900kg with a monoboom or 15,860kg with a two-piece main boom. This machine shares much of its undercarriage and upperstructure with the HW160A, with weights of 17,580kg/18,390kg. A compact-radius HW170ACR is offered with a two-piece boom, at 18,810kg and the range is completed with the HW210A, at 22,270/23,665kg.

The HW140A, HW160A and HW170ACR are powered by a 4.5-litre Cummins B4.5 diesel engine, replacing the larger 6.7-litre engine in the previous generation of machines. Using a wastegate turbocharger, this engine has a Flex-Module two-can exhaust system, comprising a diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), diesel particulate filter (DPF) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR).

Despite the reduction in engine capacity, the new machines benefit from an increased output, with the HW140A, HW160A and HW170ACR now all delivering 129kW (173hp), up from 117kW (156hp) on the previous generation HW140.

This drives the machine through a Rexroth load sensing hydraulic system, with load independent flow control for consistent machine operating speed and improved controllability for the operator. The three machines have a redesigned stacked cooling module, making it easier to keep clean, Hyundai says.

A hydraulically-driven reversible cooling fan is now standard, reducing risk of overheating and reducing downtime for cleaning and maintenance. The larger HW210A retains a 6.7-litre engine, but it moves to the latest Cummins B6.7 model. With a variable geometry turbocharger, the B6.7 has a single module after-treatment system, with the DOC, DPF and SCR located in a single exhaust can. As with the smaller engine, there is an increase in output, with the new Cummins unit delivering maximum power of 145kW (195hp). The 21-tonne machine has two Kawasaki hydraulic pumps with electronic pump flow control (EPFC), which Hyundai says has worked well on its HX210A and HX220AL crawlers. The machine benefits from a reduced minimum flow rate, improving fuel consumption by up to 8-11% depending on operation, it is claimed. Automatic idle is standard, further reducing fuel consumption, engine noise and emissions.

The HW140A and HW160A excavators’ swing centre and lower frame has been moved forwards by 100mm to improve machine stability. In addition, the right-hand side of the upperstructure comes forward 150mm, to make additional space for the fuel tank. The left-hand side moves forward by 230mm to improve visibility from the cab and to make additional space for the engine bay. The rear swing radius on the standard counterweight HW140A and HW160A also moves forwards by 200mm, to cut the rear overhang and make the machines more manoeuvrable on confined sites, while increasing lifting capacity.

For the reduced tailswing HW170ACR model, the rear swing radius has been cut by a further 410mm through the use of a cast counterweight, which is almost 800kg heavier than the previous welded unit. The upper structure width has been increased by 25mm.

On the HW210A, the boom mounting centre has been moved by 10mm towards the right-hand side of the machine, to improve the gap between the boom cylinder and the cab. Here too the rear swing radius has been reduced – from 2,850mm to 2,740mm – to make the machine more manoeuvrable and to reduce the risk of striking the counterweight when slewing. On the lower frame, the wheelbase has been increased and the swing centre moved towards the rear of the chassis, to improve stability and weight balance. Axle location has also been revised, to spread the axle loads more evenly for a smoother ride. Axle oscillation cylinders now have individual safety valves to maintain rigidity in the event of a hydraulic line failure. The machines also have safety valves on all boom, arm and blade cylinders for maximum safe operation. The front attachment has been redesigned on the smaller models, with the dipper arm cylinder rotated to offer increased protection of the ram. Having the cylinder mounted with the ram at the top, has also improved weight distribution and machine stability.

Access to the cab has been made easier with additional steps. The cab door now has a larger lower window, making it easier to see the ground to the left of the excavator. The wheeled A-Series models also feature Hyundai’s Advanced Around View Monitoring (AAVM) system, that uses video cameras to provide the operator with a 360° view of the machine on the in-cab monitor. The system includes Intelligent Moving Object Detection (IMOD) alerting the operator to the presence of other workers or objects within a five-metre range. Hyundai offers an optional radar with a second monitor, to provide rear detection of static or moving objects to a distance of 10 metres.

The new steering column offers lower and upper section tilt and a central telescopic feature. With a slimmer design and no lever on the right-hand side, this improves forward visibility. Optional joystick steering, using the right-hand lever, is also possible at lower operating speeds and direction change has been moved to the joysticks. The HW wheeled excavators are now exclusively offered with proportional joystick levers, for maximum operator control and ease of use. Buttons within the joystick head have been redesigned for easier operation and when the front axle oscillation is set to automatic mode, the ram lock can also be activated or deactivated using a button in the joystick, to improve productivity. The attachment controls now have a continuous operation detent, for breaker or crusher mode. The pedals have been repositioned and the optional two-way driving pedal has gone, with direction changes now made through the switch on the joystick.

All of the excavators feature an 8-inch touchscreen display for all machine function and control settings. There is a new Jog Dial Module with a relocated rotary controller and function switches to access menus within the touchscreen system. Ride Control is an option, for smoother travel over rough ground. An accumulator absorbs ground impacts, allowing the boom to float. The system also includes a boom float option for use in grading.

All Stage V Hyundai A-Series excavators feature an Auto Safety Lock, to prevent unintended use of the boom functions. The system also prevents the engine starting if the safety lever is in the unlocked position, to prevent sudden activation of hydraulic functions.

Peter Sebold, product specialist at Hyundai Construction Equipment Europ, says: “The new range of wheeled excavators from Hyundai offers plenty of features for customers working in infrastructure and civil engineering. The revised boom geometry, in combination with LUDV [from the German Lastdruck Unabhngige Durchfluss Verteilung] load sensing hydraulics, provides Hyundai’s new wheeled excavators with outstanding performance in multi-function operation, smooth controllability and the necessary stability for maximum productivity. Hyundai is establishing itself in a growing number of market sectors, by listening to customer feedback and responding to their requirements. The A-Series wheeled excavators will continue our expansion in this demanding sector of the market. All of our customers can aim high with the new Hyundai wheeled excavators.”