Hyundai expands mini excavator series

The new compact excavators join existing HD Hyundai mini and midi crawler machines, to form a 12-model range, from the 1-tonne HX10A micro, through to the 9-tonne HX85A. Five of the mini excavators – the HX17A Z, HX19A (pictured above), HX35A Z, HX40A (below) and the HX48A Z – are launched this month. The 2.5-tonne, 3.0-tonne and 5.0-tonne models will follow in the second quarter of 2024.

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment Europe says that its A-Series machines “set new levels of performance and productivity, delivering reduced emissions, increased hydraulic capabilities and improved operator comfort”.

While all models feature compact dimensions, those with a ‘z’ suffix have a zero-tailswing design and can be supplied with additional counterweight if required to increase stability during heavy lifting operations. Variable-width undercarriages on the smaller models also deliver maximum stability for heavy digging and lifting tasks, Hyundai says.

Safety valves are standard on all boom, dipper arm and dozer blade hydraulic cylinders. The boom arm and bucket cylinders also come with guards to protect hydraulic rams. All machines can be supplied with optional quick-coupler piping. A float function is now also included in the dozer blade hydraulics, while an optional angle blade is available on HX35A Z and above.

Inside the cab, an improved air conditioning system is available on larger machines as an option and noise levels have been reduced internally and externally. The cab has Bluetooth connectivity and the machines come with a waterproof five-inch digital display. As well as providing operating data, this monitor can be used to programme auxiliary hydraulic flow settings for a range of powered attachments. The screen is also used to set the anti-theft protection code.

All these machines use hydraulic joysticks, similar to those found on larger A-Series excavators. Proportional roller switches can be supplied in the joystick heads, for optional auxiliary flow control.

All models from the HX40A are now equipped as standard with a load-sensing hydraulic system, delivering "smooth but powerful and precise control", Hyundai says. A single variable displacement pump with flow sharing capabilities provides for smooth combined use of multiple hydraulic functions, making the machines easier to control for fine digging and grading work.

Hydraulic components have been repositioned, with the main control valve now installed on the right of the machine, for service convenience.

All HX-A Series mini and midi excavators can also be supplied with HD Hyundai’s Hi Mate telematics system.

“The launch of the A-Series mini excavators by HD Hyundai is part of our strategy to have a more prominent presence in the growing European compact segment”, said Peter Sebold, Hyundai’s product manager for mini excavators.