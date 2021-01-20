Instant success for Team Macartney

Instant Tool & Plant Hire was founded at the back end of 2019 in Newcastle-under-Lyme by husband & wife team Andy and Joanne Macartney (pictured above). They started out with a £300,000 investment in new JCB equipment supplied by local dealer Gunn JCB.

They supply building and landscaping equipment to residents and businesses across Staffordshire and Cheshire. The fleet of 20 JCB machines includes micro and mini excavators with associated attachments, compaction rollers, tracked dumpsters, site dumpers and access equipment.

The Macartneys previously worked together in the vehicle recovery sector before setting up Instant Tool & Plant Hire. That experience informed the 24-hour, seven-day-a-week support that they promise.

While the Covid crisis temporarily shut down most of the construction industry, by a summer boom in DIY and gardening projects generated demand for its small machinery. That exposure led to increased business from small building and landscape firms across the region.

The business gained momentum and took over neighbouring Castle Tool Hire in the summer.

Andy Macartney says: “We have been absolutely delighted with our successful first year in plant hire and wish to thank those valued customers across the city and surrounding area who took a chance on a new player in the market and have stood by us ever since.

“Our inspiration for the business came from our own struggles to source equipment quickly, reliably and out of office hours when doing our own projects at home. We recognised there was a gap in the market for a plant and tool hirer prepared to do whatever it takes to help customers. That’s where the idea for a 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week hirer that ‘never says no to customers’ was born and that ethos has brought loyalty from our customers in return.”

Joanne Macartney adds: “Once we made the decision to go for it, it had to be with JCB. Supporting a British manufacturer was important to us – as was the ability to source the bulk of our wide-ranging fleet from one place. There was also great synergy with a local, successful business still run by the founding family to this day.

“From the very first moment the service from Gunn JCB was amazing. They treated Andy and I as equals and their experience, advice and backup has been incredible throughout.”