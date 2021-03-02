Introducing the Komatsu PC88MR-11

The new Komatsu PC88MR-11 is built on the foundations of the PC88MR-10 but with a cleaner 50.7kW engine and faster work speeds.

Simone Reddi, Komatsu Europe product manager for midi excavators, says: “This is not just a simple model update. The PC88MR-11 introduces several improvements in digging performances and structure. The whole dig-loading cycle is improved, increasing production, giving the feeling of a faster machine. Last but not least, this latest Komatsu midi excavator features the European debut of the brand new EU Stage V Komatsu 2.4 litre engine with KDPF (no SCR needed). Enjoy lower fuel consumption, higher performances and unrivalled efficiency.”

Other improvements include a redesigned blade for better dozing, the repositioning of the low/high gear switch for better ergonomics, and an automatic change-over valve for higher comfort when changing attachments, the manufacturer says.