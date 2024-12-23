Introducing the next generation Cat D8

Caterpillar says that the next generation design of the new Cat D8 makes it easier for operators to transition to different machine sizes. The bulldozer’s elevated sprocket offers better ride and balance than low-drive undercarriages, and its long undercarriage delivers high penetration forces and superior dozing.

The Cat C15 engine offers an increase in power to 363hp (271kW) over the previous build to take on a range of dozing, ripping and grading tasks.

The cab offers more space than the previous design, with a wide air-suspension seat. Visibility is improved by 17% over the previous design and the cab can be removed in about 30 minutes for servicing.

Operator assistance technology features are designed to boost productivity for less experienced operators and decrease effort and fatigue for all. Cat Assist with Attachment Reader Option (ARO) standard features include:

Stable Blade to work with operator inputs to help produce a smoother surface when operating manually.

Traction Control automatically reduces track slip to save time, fuel and track wear.

Steer Assist reduces steering inputs by automating track and blade tilt steering.

Blade Load Monitor leverages GPS and provides real-time feedback on current load versus optimal blade load, based on ground conditions, and actively monitors machine load and track slip.

AutoRip automates ripper raise/lower and shank in/out positioning to maximise ripping productivity.

Attachment Ready Option (ARO) provides wiring and mounting for faster installation of dealer-installed options like Cat Grade with 3D, AccuGrade, Universal Total Station (UTS) or other grade control systems.

AutoCarry uses a GPS signal to automate blade lift, helping to maintain consistent blade load and reduce track slip.

Cat Grade with Slope Assist automatically maintains pre-established blade position without a GNSS/GPS signal.

Slope Indicate is included in the main machine displace and shows side slope and uphill/downhill grades to help operators with slope work.

The new D8 dozer ships from the factory remote control ready: there is an external connector for dealer installation of a plug-and-play, roof-mounted remote-control unit. Cat Command for Dozing removes the operator from the cab by enabling remote dozer operation when working in hazardous environments.

With no on-site network requirements, the portable Command console provides line-of-sight remote control from up to 400 metres. The Command station delivers non-line-of-sight operation either on-site or from miles away.