Isle of Wight contractor goes electric

MCM Construction has bought a JCB 19C-1E mini excavator, a one-tonne 1TE site dumper and a 525-60E Loadall telehandler, all powered by battery.

The purchase follows good experiences with the electric Loadall and dumper that the company already owned, as well as a power pack for quick charging.

MCM does a lot of public sector work on the island – school, hospital and prison projects – where zero tail-pipe emissions score points with clients.

Director Brendan McMahon said: “We’ve used JCB equipment for years and always had good service so turned to them again for this purchase. As a company, we need to look towards the future and electric is the way to go. We already have a number of JCB electric machines and are investing in electric hand tools too. We have bought the electric variant of every machine JCB offers, and the machines have proven perfect for our projects in sensitive areas.

“The machines are performing very well – we’re extremely pleased. Our operators are over the moon with them. The battery life is excellent. We recently used the 19C-1E for a full shift breaking out concrete and there was still charge left at the end of the day which is amazing.”

The machines were supplied by dealer Greenshields JCB.