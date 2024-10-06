JCB 370X gets thumbs up from Chandos

Chandos Civil Engineering has added a 370X, JCB’s biggest X Series excavator, to its existing fleet of 85 JCB diggers and dumpers.

The new JCB 370X, supplied by dealer Gunn JCB, is heavy-duty earthmover in the 35-40 tonne class. Powered by an 8.9-litre, Cummins engine, it boasts a 14% power increase over the outgoing JCB JS370, with 240kW (322hp) available at 1,700rpm. The engine delivers this maximum power within a reduced operating rev range, to increase fuel economy and reduce overall noise levels.

Chandos Civil Engineering was founded in 2003 by brothers David and Daniel Molloy. It has grown from a local operation to one of the northwest’s leading groundworks firms and now has a workforce of more than 450.

Danny Molloy said: “We have a huge fleet of machines from JCB and we have been purchasing them since we started the company. They are reliable and productive. Allied to the excellent service we receive from Gunn JCB’s local depots - it keeps us coming back.

“The X Series range has marked a huge step forward for JCB and a major success for us. The performance is really good and of the leading brands, they are the best machines to operate.

“We are increasingly seeing projects where attenuation tanks for water storage are becoming the norm. Culverts for handling larger volumes of water are also now a regular aspect of our work. With their sizes increasing, so does their weight and the new 370X beats previous machines hands down for lifting capabilities.”

Chandos operator Simon Finch also approves. He said: “I’m a big lad and I like my bigger machines. They have made massive improvements in the cab on the X Series and I think this 370X interior has gone a step further still in offering the operator a great place to spend their working day.

“I’ve got masses of room around me and I don’t feel claustrophobic as in some other machines. The controls are smooth and precise, and there is so much movement on the sticks and seat, you are able to get the right operating position with ease. The new screen on this machine is so simple to use and allows me to keep track on a range of information. Fuel efficiency is impressive too. We are currently using around 20 litres per hour. That’s well down on any other 40-tonne machine I have operated.”