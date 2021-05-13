Kobelco updates 50-tonne class excavators

The SK500LC-11 and larger SK530LC-11 benefit from increased speed and performance, and improved reliability and maintenance, the Japanese manufacturer says.

The SK500LC-11 is designed for general construction applications, while the SK530LC-11 is for heavier work such as quarrying

The SK500LC-11 is powered by a turbocharged 13-litre Hino engine. The cycle time has been shortened by 5.1% compared to H-mode on the SK500LC-10, fuel consumption has improved by 5.4% compared to S-mode on the predecessor and productivity has increased by 6.2% compared to the old one’s Eco-mode.

The SK500LC-11 is a little beefier than the previous generation, with an operating weight of 50.4 tonnes, giving it added stability. Both the SK500LC-11 and SK530LC-11 benefit from high hydraulic pressure (Heavy Lift) for greater lifting power at close radius, allowing for smooth and steady operation while moving heavy objects, Kobelco says. The machines’ lifting performance is particularly evident at a working radius of up to nine metres over the side, the company says.

The SK530LC-11 has an operating weight of 53 tonnes and has an adjustable undercarriage that can extend to a gauge of 2,890mm. When retracted, the overall machine width is just 2,990mm (compared to 3,350mm on the SK500LC-11) to make it easier to transport.

Following Kobelco’s Performance X Design concept, the SK500LC and SK530LC-11 also have a new cabin layout.

The heated and air suspended Grammer seat moves together with the armrests and hydraulic controls, while the position of the armrest and hydraulic controls are adjustable.

The jog dial controls multiple functions on the 10-inch colour monitor. Air conditioning is standard, as are DAB+ radio (FM/AM, AUX, USB, Bluetooth and hands-free telephone) and a 12V power outlet.

There are three standard cameras on the left, right and rear sides of the machine (offering birds-eye and eagle-eye views), allowing the operator to customise viewing needs.

The layout of the radiator and oil cooling system has been tweaked for easier access, and the urea tank and two-stage air filter are also now easier to get at. An walkway on the left side of the machine can also be installed as an option for easier inspection and cleaning of the cooling system elements.

Engine reliability is also significantly improved on the new generation 11 models, Kobelco says. The engine fan belt is now fitted with an auto-tensioner for reduced maintenance requirements, a reversible cooling fan has been introduced to guarantee radiator cleanliness, and heated urea lines help to prevent clogging issues in colder weather.

Both the SK500LC-11 and SK530LC-11 models are available with standard boom and three arm variations, or as a Mass Excavation model with a short boom and short arm.

Kobelco Europe product manager Peter Stuijt said: “The SK500LC-11 and SK530LC-11 represent a new generation in excavator performance and design. Years of research, coupled with feedback from our customers, has resulted in the development of new breed of heavy machines that excel in performance comfort and operability.

“First impressions of the SK500LC-11 from our dealer, Comet Loc, in southern France are extremely positive, with operators reporting that the new machine is very fast, accurate and easy to drive. They also report that the stability is very good when loading rocks, and the high level of comfort in the new cab is appreciated.”