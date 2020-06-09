Komatsu’s new 90-tonne mining truck

It is powered by an EU Stage V Komatsu SAA12V140E-7 engine (849 kW / 1,140 HP) that uses dual Komatsu diesel particulate filters (KDPF), which means that most regeneration is performed passively. There is no selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and no need for diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) or AdBlue.

The HD785-8 has a seven-speed, fully automatic transmission with two selectable reverse speeds. The K-ATOMiCS technology – which stands for Komatsu advanced transmission with optimum modulation control system – is there for smooth clutch engagement to give a more comfortable ride and reduced material spillage.

Komatsu says it is fast out of the pit, can handle the hills and, with its wet multiple disc brakes on all wheels, is obedient when asked to stop.

The Komatsu traction control system (KTCS) is standard on the HD785-8, automatically applying pressure to independent brake assemblies for optimum traction in various ground conditions.

Other technology includes the Komtrax telematics and KomVision camera system. The latter creates a real-time 360-degree bird’s-eye view on the cab monitor to eliminate any blind spots around the machine.

The people at Komatsu insist tha it’s a great all-round drive. “The new HD785-8 proposes excellent operator comfort, great travel performance and the well-known Komatsu reliability of the previous model,” says Komatsu Europe product manager Juuso Ahola. “This new machine is such a pleasure to operate that you just might want to keep the keys at the end of your shift rather than hand them over to the next operator.”