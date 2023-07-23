Liebherr expands machine control offering for crawler excavators

Leica Geosystems' machine control systems are already available in different versions for Liebherr mobile and crawler excavators. They include the 2D passive and 3D passive machine control system for Generation 6 and 8, as well as the 2D ‘3D-ready’ semi-automatic and the 3D semi-automatic for Generation 6.

The availability of semi-automatic machine control systems, both 2D ‘3D-ready’ and 3D, has now been extended to Generation 8 crawler excavators. They are now available for the R 922, R 924, R 926, R 928, R 930, R 934, R 938 and R 945 models. The 2D ‘3D-ready’ passive machine control system is also offered for these models.

All machine control components from Leica Geosystems are installed in the Liebherr factory during the production process and the customer receives a pre-calibrated machine, thus avoiding post-delivery installation downtime.

Passive or semi-automatic operation

With a passive system, machine operators have to follow the indications on the display in the cab and operate the machine themselves. The semi-automatic machine control system provides ‘active’ support with a semi-automated removal mode. The operator only controls the machine's stick movements and speed via the joystick. The system automatically adjusts the correct movement of all the equipment to create the target profile.

Generation 8 machines with a passive machine control system can be retrofitted with a semi-automatic system with an appropriate software package, provided that they are equipped with a Master 5 Premium.

Machine control variants: 2D, 3D or 2D ‘3D-ready’

2D or 3D machine control systems from Leica Geosystems provide the machine operator with information about the height and inclination of the machine as well as the corresponding position via the display in the operator's cab.

While a 2D machine control system is designed for working from flat and sloping surfaces, a 3D machine control system uses reference models and GNSS to guide the machine operator. Through 3D GNSS positioning in conjunction with 3D model data, all information on excavation and removal as well as the machine's position on the construction site is visible in real time.

With the 2D ‘3D-ready’ variant, work can be done immediately in 2D, either passively or semi-automatically. A 2D control can be subsequently upgraded to a fully-fledged 3D machine control system at any time.