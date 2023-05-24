Made in Scotland: the all-electric Munro Mk1 Pick-Up

Munro Vehicles is a Scottish company founded in 2019 by Russell Peterson and Ross Anderson to manufacture all-electric 4x4 vehicles rugged enough to cope with Highland mountains.

Scotland's only production car company, Munro Vehicles expects to build 50 vehicles in 2023 before transitioning to a new purpose-built site near Glasgow in 2024 with ambitions to deliver 2,500 units annually by 2027.

Launch of the utilitarian Mk1 Pick-Up follows in the tracks of the Munro MK1 Truck launched last December. Like the truck, the pick-up is aimed at customers in construction, mining, utilities, agriculture and defence that are keen to reduce their carbon footprints.

Producing a peak power output of 375 / 280kw combined with 700Mn / 516ft-lb of torque, the Munro MK1 Pick-Up goes from nought to 60mph in a mere 4.9 seconds. A 220KW electric motor and a choice of Utility and Range variants are also offered.

The rear bed of the Munro MK1 Pick-Up accommodates a 1050kg Euro Pallet payload, while the Performance model has a 3,500kg maximum braked towing capacity.

Replenishing the 82.4kWh battery from 15% to 80% with a 100kW DC charger takes just 36 minutes. With a fully charged battery, the MK1 has a range of more than 190 miles, the manufacturer claims, enabling it to operate off-road for up to 16 hours on a single battery charge.

“Priced from £49,995 ex VAT with deliveries commencing later this year, we have already secured more than 200 orders for the MK1 Pick-Up, three of which have come from FTSE 100 companies and 10 from FTSE 250 companies,” says Munro CEO and co-founder Russell Peterson. “With a full two-year order book for both the MK1 Pick-Up and the MK1 Truck, Munro is having to expedite its search for larger premises to meet customer demand.”

He continues: “We launched Munro to fill the significant gap in the market for an electric-powered, four-wheel-drive, utilitarian workhorse. Our vehicles are designed and engineered without compromise from clean sheet principles unimpeded by any existing architecture. The result is a rugged construction created for decades of service delivering ultimate, go-anywhere, off-road ability.

“The levels of positive feedback we have experienced from media and customers who have test driven the MK1 Truck has been unprecedented and the response to the new MK1 Pick-Up has been equally positive. This, and the 200 plus pre-orders we have taken across both the truck and pick-up models, gives us great confidence that the vehicles Munro has created are precisely what the market wants and needs and that we can play a key role in assisting those operating in challenging environments such as mining, construction, utilities, agriculture, and defence to meet imminent decarbonisation targets.

“This represents a significant global market opportunity and one which, with our financial partners, we are poised to fully exploit as we take the next strategic step and move towards the pre-production prototype stage.”