Mead’s first Doosan excavator

Mead Construction is a family-owned business that started out building houses and has evolved into a fully-fledged construction contractor with haulage, plant hire and building materials operations, covering Cambridgeshire, Suffolk and Hertfordshire.

It has quite a client list, including theUniversity of Cambridge, Cambridge City Council, Tattersalls, Jockey Club estates, the National Stud, Newmarket Racecourse and the National Trust.

It is also an Anglian Water Approved contractor and carries out sewer works. And it serves local builders, landscapers, garden centres, schools, and property developers.

“Our diversity helps to ensure that we have a role to play in most local contracts from actually carrying them out to supplying them with materials and equipment,” says Plant hire director Phil Mead.

The new DX300LC-7 excavator, bought from local dealer Pioneer Plant, is working at the company’s latest investment, a new chalk quarry in Great Wilbraham where the company is looking to produce agricultural lime for local farmers.

Phil Mead says: “We have reserves of up to a million tonnes of chalk at Great Wilbraham and the new Doosan DX300LC-7 will play a key part in developing this resource. This is the first Doosan excavator we have purchased. The Doosan brand was recommended by several local companies we know, such as G Webb Haulage, and our staff in the quarry have been impressed.”