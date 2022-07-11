M&J Evans invests in Cat machines

M&J Evans’ order with the manufacturer’s distributor Finning includes three of the recently launched Cat CS12 GC vibratory soil compactors (pictured above) as well as 49 Cat 313 GC excavators.

Two of the compactors have now been delivered and being put through their paces on site.

M&J Evans plant and transport manager Philip McEvilly saw the compaction technology in action at a Finning roadshow and saw what the machines could do.

“The technology enables the operator to input in the required level and parameters needed into the on-board computer, and then instead of the operator having to go over the area again and again until it’s compacted to the correct level, the machine does it perfectly, the first time,” he said.

M&J Evans runs a varied fleet of more than 1,500 items including excavators, dumpers and rollers used on house-building sites across much of England.

McEvilly added: “We decided to purchase the Cat machines from Finning because they offer a fully comprehensive warranty scheme and have excellent coverage across the UK which is important so we can ensure all our fleet of machines are serviced and maintained to keep them operational. We’re also using the company’s CUBIQ dealer services platform, which enables us to have access to real-time data on machine use and performance which is critical to our business.

“Rising diesel costs and fewer people mean idling time and wear and tear on our machines must be kept to a minimum so we’re getting the maximum utilisation from them. We also like to demonstrate to our customers that we’re being proactive in managing their costs.

“Although availability of some new machines is a challenge, we’re delighted that Finning has been able to supply the Cat 313 GC excavators and the rollers within the timeframe we need.”

As part of the deal, M&J has taken out a full three-year, 3,000-hour warranty with Finning, with remote condition monitoring and fluid analysis.