More beef for Liebherr’s compact baggers

The A 910 Compact Litronic and A 912 Compact Litronic wheeled excavators are the two smallest models in the Liebherr Compact range from the Liebherr-Hydraulikbagger factor in Kirchdorf an der Iller, Germany.

The A 910 Compact has an operating weight from 12.1 to 13.1 tonnes and an engine power of 85 kW / 116 hp. The A 912 Compact is the next biggest machine with an operating weight from 13.0 to 14.2 tonnes and an engine power of 90 kW / 122 hp.

With their reduced tailswing, they are aimed at congested urban sites. The tail swing for the two Compact wheeled excavators is only 1675 mm. In addition, the front swing radius was reduced by another 70 mm so that the entire envelope circle is under five metres for both machines.

The optional all-wheel steering and crab steering offer significantly increased manoeuvrability and flexibility in confined spaces. With the all-wheel steering the steering lock of the front and rear axles is effected in the opposite direction so that only a very small turning radius is needed during steering, Liebherr says. In crab steering the steering lock of the front and rear axles is effected in the same direction so that the machine can move sideways.

The 4-cylinder in-line engines have an emission control system that combines a diesel oxidation catalyst and a diesel particulate filter with an SCR catalytic converter. The Liebherr Power Efficiency technology enables machine operation in the range of the lowest specific fuel usage for lower consumption and greater efficiency with the same performance.

In the course of the changeover to the new Stage V exhaust emissions standard, the counterweight for the A 910 Compact and A 912 Compact was increased, bringing enhanced stability and lift capacities.

To further increase stability, the two Compact wheeled excavators are available with different supports. For soft or sandy ground the sturdy and radially guided stabiliser blade acts as a stability aid thanks to the large contact area. On solid ground the outriggers provide optimal stability. On uneven terrain, the split blade support is also suitable thanks to the individually or jointly controllable blade elements. The stabiliser blade, outriggers and split blade are available in different combinations.