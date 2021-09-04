Mountain challenge for Highland Hammer Hire

Based in Inverness, HHH Equipment, also known as Highland Hammer Hire, specialises in the hire, sales and service of rock breakers and excavator attachments across Scotland.

It has recently supplied vital equipment to specialist contractors involved in work to strengthen and reinstate the funicular railway at Cairngorm Mountain. It only opened in 2001 but it has been out of action since September 2018.

A new FRD Furukawa FXJ175 hammer has been supplied by HHH Equipment to specialist slope contractors Geo-Rope Ltd for use on a Menzi Muck A91 spider excavator so that concrete supporting piers, fundamental to the structure of the viaduct that supports the railway, can be reinforced.

The FRD FXJ175 is particularly suited to this task due to its adaptability and high power to weight ratio, a factor that is even more significant given that the equipment must be delivered by helicopter to a height of up to 1,080 metres above sea level. Choosing a new hammer also meant that the hydraulic system had to be clear of any mineral oil making it compatible with the environmentally friendly biodegradable oil used on the specialist excavator.

A FRD SencioLube system was also specified onto the hammer, allowing the operator to stay safe in the cab whilst on the steep slopes, and also enabling use of Furukawa’s rapidly biodegradable Sencio-White Bio Rod Paste.

HHH Equipment founder/director Callum Mackintosh says: “The delicate process of excavating around the back of the piers and exposing the foundations is a challenge, however the experienced operators of the excavators make it look effortless, gently shaping the old concrete and rock. The view from the cab beats any other office view.

“This is such an iconic piece of infrastructure in the Highlands and like many local businesses, we can’t wait to see it up and running again.”

Niall Mclean, director of Geo-Rope, adds: “HHH Equipment has been supporting us with attachment solutions for some time now, on the advice of Callum Mackintosh and from our own experience with hammers, we decided the best choice for this project was the FRD FXJ175. It really punches above its weight.”