New Develon wheeled loader for waste handling

Develon, formerly Doosan Construction Equipment, has shown a pre-production model of the new waste loader at the Resource & Waste Management (RWM) trade show at the NEC Birmingham this week.

The waste wheeled loader is based around the Develon DL280-7, with a lifting arm that is designed to minimise the front-end weight of the machine to maximise lift and dump height while maintaining manoeuvrability. The light weight loader frame is designed to offer optimum strength and heavy duty axles contribute to stability.

The high reach is designed for loading material into high-sided containers such as walking or moving floor trailers developed for transporting waste. The waste loader has a high tip bucket supported by two cylinders. The lower bucket pivot pins have internal greasing lines to prevent them being damaged by material carried by the loader.

The new loader incorporates a waste kit with heavy engineering and strength at its core, including an exoskeleton around the machine and further protection provided by mesh type windshield guards, articulation guards, belly protection and fuel tank guards. It also has an air intake mesh and the cab has specialised air filtration. Other features include a reversible fan to clear the radiator, a radiator guard, rim covers for the wheels and solid tyres with suspension cut-outs.

Safety features include high visibility chevrons on the rear of the machine and a fire suppression system, with internal and external actuation points on the front and rear of the loader.