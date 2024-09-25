New rigs for Akela

Akela Ground Engineering, part of Scotland’s Akela Group has bought three JCB-JX piling rigs, fitted with BSP hydraulically accelerated hammers.

The new piling rigs are capable of driving steel and concrete piles of up to eight-meter-long sections.

The new tracked rigs are expected to boost the firm’s piling and foundations work, as well as save money eventually. Because they are relatively light, they are cheaper to transport and their lower ground bearing pressure means reduced piling platform thickness.

The fleet investment comes as Akela opens a Midlands office in Swadlincote, near Burton upon Trent.

Akela Ground Engineering managing director Will Payne said: "This significant investment in our fleet and technology demonstrates our commitment to providing the best possible service to our clients. It is an exciting time of growth for Akela Ground Engineering as we continue to expand our UK footprint and add to our team with new offices in the Midlands. By modernising our equipment and integrating advanced technology, we can enhance and deliver exceptional value and a wealth of environmental benefits to our clients and partners, particularly the leading house-builders in the UK.”