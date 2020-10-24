Pac-Man, the Caterpillar way [video]

You may remember those Cat Trials videos from five or six years ago, showing their machines building sandcastles, playing giant Jenga, or other such fun. There were a bunch of them.

Well, now they are back and first up is Pac-Man. (Maybe that should be Cat-Man...)

There’s nothing else to say, particularly, other than enjoy the film!

If you enjoyed that, then (as per usual) there is a behind-the-scenes 'making of' video as well, including how they made the game board, although at more the 17 minutes long you might want to grab a mug of tea first.