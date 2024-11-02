Sany revamps its eight-tonne excavator

The Chinese manufacturer’s SY80U (pictured above) now has an optional two-piece boom to increase reach, for applications such as groundworks, drainage and preparing utility trenches. There is also a 260kg counterweight option, while the two-piece boom model has a 400kg counterweight as standard.

The new cab has an upgraded air suspension seat and a new seven-inch touch screen display. The joysticks with two proportional control circuits are also part of the standard specification and there is a control lever for the blade with integrated operating position selector.

“The upgraded operators cab and the addition of the optional two-piece boom further empowers operators to do more in less time, maximising productivity while delivering a superior user experience,” says Sany UK product manager Jonathan Smith. “This improved model is the result of feedback from our customers and our commitment to providing real solutions to the market”.