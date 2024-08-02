Smith crowned Scottish plant operator champion

The Scottish Plant Operator Challenge, sponsored by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), took place on 27th July at Errol Airfield in Perthshire, where 44 plant operators from all over the country undertook eight challenges designed to test their skills.

The eight challenges included: the backhoe loader challenge; telehandler challenge; selector grab challenge on an 8-tonne tracked excavator; trenching challenge on a 13-tonne tracked excavator; lifting challenge on a 20-tonne tracked excavator; grading challenge on a 20-tonne tracked excavator; attachment challenge on a 14-tonne excavator; and ‘the mystery wildcard challenge’ which turned out to be on a compact tracked loader.

Martin Smith (shown holding the cup in the photo above) – aged 38 and from Strathdee Properties in Craigellachie –won £5,000 as well as various goodies from event sponsors, having finished first in the individual challenges for trenching and telehandler operating and placing first overall.

“It feels amazing to win,” he said, “especially because I came into the plant industry late. When I first left school, I worked as a welder fabricator but growing up in Speyside I was never far from plant machinery used in farming and I’d always been drawn to farming. When I started working for Strathdee Properties in 2011, it offered me the perfect balance because the company is involved in farming and property development, so before long I was behind the leavers on an excavator and I haven’t looked back since.”

Finishing in second place was John Stewart (left in the photo above), who received £2,500. In third place was Scott Hamilton (right) from Hamilton Plant Hire, who received £1,000. They both also got sponsors’ goodies.

Event organiser Callum Mackintosh said: “This was the second edition of the Scottish Plant Operator Challenge, and the event is going from strength to strength… Congratulations to Martin Smith, a worthy winner who I hope will inspire other people, especially the younger generation, to consider a career in plant. Well done to all the operators who took part and thank you to all our sponsors, helpers and friends because without their support, this event would not happen.”