Three new VT minis from Yanmar

Yanmar says that its new SV15VT, SV17VT and SV19VT deliver “class-leading performance” with “state-of-the-art operator technologies”.

All three models are powered by Stage V-compliant mechanically-controlled three-cylinder indirect injection engines from Yanmar’s TNV series.

All three are also fitted as standard with Yanmar’s fleet management system, SmartAssist Remote. With equipment location and status reported in real time, the system enables remote tracking via a PC or smartphone.

Yanmar SV15VT

The double gear pump hydraulic system on the SV15VT delivers a flow of 28.6 litres/min at a maximum 205 bar pressure, achieving a digging force of 7.4kN (short arm) and 12.9kN (bucket), while also coming with a standard auxiliary hydraulic line to power breakers or augers. A track frame layout, featuring three bottom rollers and a variable undercarriage (990-1,170mm), provide “ultimate versatility and a comfortable ride for the operator”, Yamnmar says.

A travel weight of 1,465kg (or 1,555kg with full cabin) means that the SV15VT can be towed between work sites, along with buckets and a light work tool, on a standard 2.5-tonne GVW trailer. Four tie-down points on the track frames (standard) and four on the turning frame (optional) are provided.

Yanmar SV17VT

The SV17VT uses Yanmar’s ViPPS hydraulic system, which cumulates the flow of separate pumps to obtain the optimal combination in terms of speed, power and balance. The specification sheet shows a digging force of 9.9/16kN (short arm/bucket), traction force of 12.8kN/8kN (first/second speed) and two travel speeds (2.4 or 4.8km/h).

This model is available with the option of either long or short digging arms and levelling blades. Transport weight 1,570kg (1,660kg with cabin) means that this model can also be towed on a standard 2.5-tonne trailer.

For durability, hydraulic hoses have been routed inside the boom, while the boom cylinder itself is located in an upper position to avoid accidental damage. Optional bucket/cylinder arm guards offer further protection.

Yanmar SV19VT

The 1.9-tonne SV19VT boasts a short turning radius at both the front and rear, alongside a wide boom swing amplitude.

The ViPPS system delivers a flow of 39 litres/min at a maximum 220 bars pressure. Digging force is 11.4/16.7kN (short arm/bucket) and traction force is 12.9kN, with two travelling speeds – either 2.4 or 4.4km/h (with a selector on the blade operation lever and standard auto kickdown travel motors).

With long/short arm and blade configurations, a shaped steel extendable undercarriage (980-1,320mm), a wide boom swing amplitude (further extending working range) and the option of an additional 50kg counterweight, the SV19VT “ensures optimum stability and outstanding flexibility to suit every application”, Yanmar says.