Three versions for Doosan’s new 21-tonne excavator

The new Doosan DX210-7, DX210NLC-7 and DX210LC-7 models offer a choice of short, long-and-narrow, or long-and-wide track configurations, respectively.

The DX210-7 short track model is designed for use on soft ground where lower ground pressure is required. The DX210NLC-7 narrow track excavator is aimed at specific markets, such as Italy, where either regulations or customer preferences call for the narrow track configuration. The DX210LC-7 machine is the one most likely to be picked up by UK rental companies, has a similar long track set-up to Doosan’s heavier DX235LC model.

All three of the new 21-tonne models are powered by the latest generation, Stage V compliant, Doosan DL06V six cylinder diesel engine. This puts out 124 kW (166 HP) at 1800 rpm.

Further fuel savings come from a new hydraulic main valve and the SPC3 Smart Power Controls. There are four power modes (P+, P, S or E), which can be set in both one-way and two-way working modes.

These machines have the same hydraulic system that is used on Doosan’s heavier DX225LC-5 model, which the Korean manufacturer says gives the operator “the fastest possible response, precision and hydraulic capacity to carry out their work”.

A host of features come as standard to enhance machine controllability, versatility, operator comfort, uptime and return on investment.

These include a heavy 4.7-tonne standard counterweight for working with heavier attachments such as tiltrotators. The heavier counterweight also contributes to the high lifting and digging capacities of the new excavators. They also incorporate as standard a new lifting eye that forms part of the casting for the push link for the bucket attachment at the end of the arm. The lifting eye has a maximum capacity of five tonnes and has a special bush insert to prevent deformation of the lifting hole.

A smart hydraulic system that offers an improvement of around 30% in attachment work. It applies a smart hydraulic logic to get the best hydraulic flow rate when both the arm and attachment are working at the same time, with a new priority valve and an additional hydraulic line maintaining continuous hydraulic flow to the attachment, even when the arm is being used.

A new tiltrotator mode on the control panel can be selected to get the best hydraulic flow and maximise the accuracy of tiltrotator work by eliminating back pressure. It is a special two-way flow mode, but it is managed by the EPOS like a one-way flow mode, with direct return to the tank in each direction, to avoid back pressure and increase flow and controllability.

Another standard new feature is a fine swing function to minimise the shaking that a lifted object undergoes at the start or stop of a swing movement with the excavator. This reduces the risk of loads falling off or nearby groundworkers being struck by a swinging load. When fine swing activates, the overrun disappears, allowing the excavator to reach maximum swing speed smoothly and removing the shock from the turn reversal at the moment of stopping, resulting in a smooth stop.

Other features in and around the cab include the 8-inch Doosan smart touch screen, DAB audio (handsfree and Bluetooth), keyless start system, remote door unlock, heated seats, eight LED work lights (with four more as an option).

Optional extras include an Around View Monitor with 360° cameras and ultrasonic sonic detection of obstacles.