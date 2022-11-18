Trio team up for Hitachi's Dig Day

The two-day training event, held on the 11th and 12th November, drew more than 150 participants to the Leica Geosystems Training School in Whitchurch, Shropshire. Some of them are pictured above.

Visitors were given a hands-on experience with a range of Hitachi machinery, all equipped with Leica machine control and Engcon tiltrotators, providing an opportunity to test all three products at once.

Also on show was the UK’s first KMC600-7 demolition excavator with 34-metre telescopic high reach, three quick-release arms and an integrated dust suppression system.

“Our first HCT Dig Day has been a huge success,” said Jake Walley, Hitachi Construction Machinery UK operations manager for Hitachi Connected Technology (HCT). “Working collaboratively with Leica and Engcon has allowed us to offer customers a chance to try out the range of products in an unpressurised environment where there were many experts on hand to answer any questions.”

Leica Geosystems heavy construction industry director Neil Williams added: “It has been a pleasure to work collaboratively with HCT and Engcon to host this Dig Day at the Leica Geosystems Training School. Being able to offer customers the chance to get one-on-one time with specialist staff from each manufacturer is invaluable”.

Engcon sales manager Andrew Badham added: “It has been a successful two days working with HCMUK and Leica hosting our first collaborative Dig Day. These events offer a unique opportunity for our customers to get a hands-on experience with a range of products.”