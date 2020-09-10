Ventilation grill gives Bobcat a little extra

Special ventilation grills from Graepel are now set to be fitted to Bobcat’s new generation of loaders as well.

The Doosan subsidiary uses the grilles on its new D34 and D24 engines, which power many of the new telehandlers that Bobcat has launched this year. Instead of a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) emission control system, they have an autonomous aftertreatment system that operates automatically, requires no additional fuel and does not affect engine performance. It is a combination of diesel particulate filter (DPF) and diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC).

The ventilation grilles supply the motors with fresh air and protect them from stone chips and dirt. They were developed as a co-production with Bobcat. The DC04 steel air grille in the front part of the bonnet has "bionic" hexagonal perforations, a fine grid structure with a free cross-section of 63%. It is said to be an essential prerequisite for the Stage V classification of vehicles.

The filter effect of the ventilation grilles is regarded as an additional plus in the primary area of application of the Bobcats.

Graepel was brought on board at the beginning of the design phase to coordinate the development cost-effectively. Pressed-in beads make the component flat and yet stable. This allows the design to follow the lines of the bonnet. The KTL (e-coating) and powder coating is carried out in Graepel's plant for surface technology.

Bobcat and Graepel tinkered with the grills for several months until all values were trimmed to maximum performance. Graepel even created the tools in its own toolmaking department and manufactured the prototypes from its own prototype tools. The latter were incorporated into the series tool, which again contributed to cost and time savings in manufacturing.