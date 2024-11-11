Volvo upgrades its demolition excavators

The new 40-tonne EC400 Straight Boom crawler excavator (pictured above) is replacing the EC380E Straight Boom, while the 30-tonne EC300 Straight Boom replaces the EC300E Straight Boom.

The updated Straight Boom machines offer a height advantage with an increase in reach of approximately 30% over standard digging-based models. With a heavier counterweight, which can be easily detached using a hydraulic removal feature when moving from site to site, they also ensure outstanding stability during tall tasks.

Thanks to the new generation machine base, they also boast a 14% improvement in fuel efficiency and a 10% increase in engine power for the EC400 Straight Boom over the machine it replaces. The new cab is more spacious, with improved controls, an electric joystick and travel pedal.

New features also come as standard including a bigger auxiliary return line for faster attachment movements and the case drain line feeds returning oil back into the tank and not to a case drain circuit. Volvo describes this latter feature as an industry first.

Also included in the upgrade are Auto Power Boost, boom-and-arm bounce reduction and the ability to adjust boom-down speed, and boom-swing and boom-travel priority.

A reversible cooling fan helps to protect components from overheating in dusty demolition environments. In addition, the factory-fit dust suppression system removes the need for a separate truck for pumping water, with water spraying nozzles helping to capture dust.

The EC300 Straight Boom and EC400 Straight Boom demolition crawler excavators are the first of the range for Europe and North America to be included in the new generation update.

Martijn Donkersloot, Product Manager for Demolition Equipment at Volvo CE, said: “These mighty machines embody the very best in demolition strength. Starting with a solid foundation of a new modern design that provides operators with best-in-class comfort and visibility, we have also packed in a number of outstanding features to ensure the toughest of demolition jobs can be carried out with greater ease, safety and performance.”

Also new are the EC400 High Reach and EC500 High Reach excavators, pictured below, respectively replacing the previous generation EC380EHR and EC480EHR models.

On top of the advantages provided by the new generation design, changes to these models include a prolonged working range brought about by an extension boom concept, which offers greater variation in which the equipment is put to work, and by the machines’ structure and hydraulic system, which have been optimised to carry heavy attachments.

The hydraulic lines have also been optimised for demolition, through the increase in size of the X1 return line, which reduces the back pressure of the attachment, and a dedicated drain line for the attachment to improve oil leak rates from the rotating motor-attachment.