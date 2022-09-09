Volvo launches 38-tonne hybrid digger

The 38-tonne class EC380E Hybrid has all the power of its non-hybrid counterpart but less of the nasty stuff, boasting a reduction in CO 2 emissions of up to 15%.

The unveiling of the EC300E Hybrid back in 2019 was seen by Volvo CE as pushing the boundaries of efficiency while still maintaining power and productivity. It has since been upgraded with an all-new powertrain and seen two new hybrid machines join the family – the 25-tonne EC250E Hybrid and 35-tonne EC350E Hybrid.

Volvo’s hydraulic-hybrid technology harvests ‘free’ energy generated by the down motion of the excavator’s boom. The powerful and regular boom-down motions charge a hydraulic accumulator, which then stores and delivers energy, when needed, to drive the hydraulic assist motor that helps power the engine system.

The biggest difference between Volvo’s hybrid concept and those of its competitors is that Volvo uses the up and down motion of the boom to capture free energy. Other systems typically capture energy from the swing motion of the boom rather than the up-down. Volvo says that its customers are able to capture the energy of a typical loading cycle, which is really how the system is able to optimise workflow.

Global product manager Kangwook Kim says: “We knew when we launched the EC300E Hybrid two years ago that we were only at the beginning of our hybrid journey. Our unique hybrid hydraulic technology has proved it has the potential to work across a range of excavators, no matter the size, and we will continue to build on our offering in order to provide the most efficient, flexible and environmentally responsible solutions for our customers.”