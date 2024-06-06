Volvo refreshes excavator range

According to Volvo’s publicity, “The new excavators are made to help customers achieve more for less, and work with more precision and speed than ever before. Thanks to the new electro-hydraulic system and the automation of boom and bucket movements, operator fatigue is reduced and efficiency increased, enabling precise digging and shorter cycle times with minimal input.”

It says that the intelligent technology behind the new electro-hydraulic system enables sensors to monitor operator movements and send signals to command the enhanced main control valve.

“The result is smooth and precise movement of the excavator’s boom, bucket and other attachments, as well as more accurate digging and loading,” Volvo claims.

The first models to be introduced are the EC500, EC400 and EC230 crawler excavators, in the 50, 40 and 23 tonne class respectively.

Other efficiency-boosting features include a smart cooling system, engine speed regulation and engine pump optimization to further minimize energy consumption, as well as an auto power boost function to ensure an automatic setting of the system pressure.

Volvo Smart View with Obstacle Classification gives operators 360° visibility of the machine’s surroundings, thanks to its camera and new radar detection system. The operator is alerted if objects or human beings are detected nearby – or even far away; the radar’s reach can be set on the screen, depending on the confinement of the work site.

The new generation functionality can be enhanced with the addition of Volvo’s mart solutions including Volvo Active Control, On-Board Weighing and Dig Assist 2D and 3D machine guidance and control technology.

And, according to Volvo, operators of its new excavators will be more comfortable than before. Seals have been improved to keep more dust out of the cab and the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system has been revamped to improve air circulation.

Other feature include USB and Bluetooth connections to charge and/or listen to mobile devices. There is now keyless engine start and an always-on camera. And there is a coolbox in the cab.

Kurt Deleu, head of product management for excavators, says: “We have always been proud to lead the market with our innovative line of excavators, and now with this new range we are helping our customers get even more out of their machines. This modern design significantly improves the operator experience, allowing machine and human to deliver a powerful performance fit for the challenges of today’s worksites.”