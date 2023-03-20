Volvo unwraps pre-production EC500

The EC500 is a 50-tonne crawler excavator designed as a successor to the EC480E.

It will be manufactured at Volvo CE’s crawler excavator plant in Changwon, Korea, with production beginning around November this year. Further models of this next generation excavator will follow later, Volvo says.

The biggest change can be seen in the cabin design and styling, Volvo says, with new layout and features including high-definition co-pilot screen, keyless engine start, wired and wireless smart phone charging and new work mode switch.

A new feature, Volvo Smart View with Obstacle Detection, gives operators a 360° view thanks to an improved camera system and new radar detection system. It provides alerts when the excavator approaches any obstacle, identifying and classifying them as an object or human, and allowing the operator to take evasive action. Three-point access guard rails and a top handrail that is foldable for transportation are also newly added safety features.

It will come with an operator coaching app, Volvo Dig Assist, eliminating the need to manually mark out a site and check depths and grades, and Volvo Lift Assist, all accessed via the Co-Pilot screen in the cab. Volvo Active Control, an automated grading system and part of the Dig Assist suite of tools, will also be available for the first time on an excavator of this size.

The EC500 also benefits from longer service intervals – from 2,000 to 3,000 hours – for the hydraulic oil and filter, reducing maintenance requirements.

Stephen Roy, president of Volvo CE North America, said: “We’re excited to share the first look at our next generation excavator. A pre-production model, there will be some differences to the appearance of the EC500 that will be available to our customers, but it gives an insight into the future, with enhanced safety, operability and productivity.

“At Volvo CE we continue to proactively develop intelligent solutions to improve safety and avoid accidents on the jobsite, so the addition of Volvo Smart View with Obstacle Detection is another important step towards our vision for zero accidents.”