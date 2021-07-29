Warwick Ward makes first 721G sale

At Blackpole's request, Warwick Ward modified the 721G model with solid tyres to protect the machine from punctures, as well as extra belly guards, a waste ejector ram guard and a screen guard outside of the cab.

The 15.5-tonne machine is also fitted with a Venturi kit to protect it when working in dusty environments.

Blackpole Recycling had already bought a Case CX180D crawler excavator from Warwick Ward in October 2020, so managing director Jonathan Dew was already persuaded of the brand’s virtues. “So it made sense that when it came to buying a new wheel loader, he would specifically request a Case machine,” says Warwick Ward sales manager Martin Brain.

Jonathan Dew says: “I was looking for a loading shovel that was robust enough for this type of application, that was fuel-efficient and of a size that would reduce the time it takes to fill and empty a bucket without counting for any overspills.”

The G-Series wheeled loaders come with a new payload system integrated into the primary display, providing bucket weight, pass counts, accumulated/running weight and job tracking data.

As standard, the latest generation 721G has a new touchscreen display with configurable buttons to suit operators’ preferences. These three buttons are colour-coded and integrated within the armrest, giving operators a shortcut to their most frequently used screens.