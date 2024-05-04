Yanmar unplugged [–with video]

New from Yanmar are the fully-electric SV17e mini-excavator, the V8e wheeled loader and the C08e tracked carrier.

The SV17e mini-excavator (1,955 kg operating weight) is powered by a 18.3 kWh battery and has two operating modes to optimise battery life and adapt to project demands. It delivers digging forces of 9.9 kN and 8.9 kN from its short and long arms, respectively, and is bolstered by a 16 kN bucket force.

It stands 2.33-metres high and has a variable width of 0.98 to 1.32 metres. Maximum digging depth is 2.62 metres, reach is up to 4 metres and a maximum dumping height is 2.675 metres.

The V8e wheeled loader (4,500 kg operating weight) has four working modes (Bucket, Fork, Eco and Power). Bucket capacity is between 0.8 and 1.2 cubic metres; forks capacity is 1,890 kg. The standard battery is 39.9 kWh but there is an option to upgrade to 53.2 kWh, providing more than four hours of continuous operation in bucket mode. A synchronous motor offers 22 kW rated and 30 kW peak power, enhancing efficiency.

For charging convenience, this machine comes with an on-board fast charger (11 kW standard, upgradeable to 22 kW) and includes the most common adapters. Yanmar says that the V8e combines its Smart Control technology, including four work modes, with the efficiency of an all-wheel electric drive – “setting new standards for both performance and environmental responsibility”.

The C08e tracked carrier (730-880 kg) combines an electric motor (5.5 kW rated and 6.5 kW peak power) with a hydrostatic transmission to handle slops of up to 20°. Its haul body can carry up to 0.42 cubic metres. The vehicle operates on a 10.4 kWh battery, with three working modes – eco, performance and high performance – to optimise energy use and extend battery life up to three hours in the most demanding mode.

The carrier can run for half a day, depending on the application. For charging, the C08e uses a standard 3.3 kW off-board charger, compatible with a P17 blue plug for grid connection and a REMA socket for direct machine linkage. This fully recharges the battery from 20% to 80% capacity in three and a half hours.