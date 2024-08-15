York contractor turns to Hyundai

B Jeffrey Construction already operates two Hyundai HX85A compact machines, two 14-tonne HX140A L excavators, an HX210A L and an HX220A L.

“We purchased our first HX140A L in 2022 and the operator loved it. The machine was just so stable,” says director David Jeffrey. “The Hyundais are quicker than our previous machines and they seem to be much better on fuel as well.”

He says that the company had been operating equipment from another manufacturer for several years – Komatsu, judging by its photos on Facebook – but rising purchase costs and unreliable back-up pushed the company to seek an alternative supplier. With a growing fleet of machinery and job sites across the North of England and beyond, having reliable parts and service were critical to the contractor.

“We looked at three companies initially, Hitachi, Doosan and Hyundai,” David Jeffrey says.

“I went to see them all and to look at their machines. We were very impressed with Taylor & Braithwaite. Their workshops were particularly impressive, which is important to us.”

B Jeffrey Construction was formed by David’s father Brian Jeffrey in 1987, working with a single machine in groundworks. Much of the firm’s early work was for the City of York Council and York-based Rowntree Housing Trust and, as it grew steadily, David joined the business in 1989. His brother John Jeffrey, a civil engineering graduate, came onboard in 1997 and he is now managing director of the company.

Over the years, the company has focused its attentions on groundworks, roads and sewer packages and civil engineering projects. Yorkshire Water has been a major customer for more than 25 years. Over that time the fleet has developed, from compact 7- and 8-tonne excavators through to the current 22-tonne Hyundais.

Launched earlier this year, the 5-tonne HX48Az is powered by a 29.1kW (39hp) Stage V diesel engine. The machine has been equipped with a Strickland S-Lock quickhitch by Taylor & Braithwaite and it has been supplied with an optional four-way adjustable dozer blade, making it far more versatile than a stabiliser for heavy lifting.

Though equipped with a zero tailswing counterweight design, the HX48Az has wide opening access doors to the rear and to the right-hand side. For more in-depth maintenance work, the entire cab structure can be tilted to allow access to components.