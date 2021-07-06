£1.6bn modular framework goes live

A McAvoy modular building

The new version of the NHS modular buildings framework runs initially from 5th July 2021 until 4th July 2023 and is expected to be worth £1.6bn to the selected 29 suppliers over the two year term.

The agreement covers the purchase, hire or lease of modular design solutions, from simple £20,000 hire to complex £20m+ new build projects.

It is divided into six lots: bespoke modular buildings, modular healthcare units and modular education units, for both sale and hire in each case..

The framework can be accessed by all public sector organisations in the UK including the education, and residential sectors, as well as healthcare.

Businesses appointed to the framework will be required to deliver full turnkey solutions, from planning applications, design and enabling works through to site works and landscaping.

The 29 suppliers selected are:

Actaccom

Inivos Ltd T/A Health Spaces

Reds10 (UK)

AV Danzer

Merit Holdings

Rollalong

Caledonian Modular

ModPods international

Space Quantum Company

Catfoss Group Manufacturing

Modular 360

McAvoy Group

Claritas Group

ModuleCo Healthcare

Thurston Group

Collinson Construction

ModuleCo

Vanguard Healthcare Solutions

Cotaplan (Windward Limited)

MTX Contracts

Wernick Group

Darwin Group

PKL Group (UK)

Western Building Systems

Elliott Group

Portakabin

Zed Pods

Extraspace Solutions (UK)

Premier Modular Limited

McAvoy Group chief executive Mark Lowry said: “The framework will help public sector clients to achieve significant cost savings and operational efficiencies, providing a quick, straightforward procurement route which complements the speed of offsite construction.

“We are very pleased to have been appointed for the second time – our team benefits from a huge amount of experience within the healthcare industry, underpinned by a focus on innovation and development in offsite construction which allows us to continue delivering buildings of the highest quality and design.”

